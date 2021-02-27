Roll out of vaccines to people aged 85 and older takes place in Merlin Park today

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The GP Vaccination centre at Merlin Park will distribute vaccines for people aged 85 and older today ahead of the delivery of 44,000 vaccines to another 500 GP Practices nationwide from Monday.

Merlin Park is one of two centres that will operate this weekend with the other being the Munster Technology University in Cork City.

These hubs involve family doctors coming together to give the jabs to their patients in large centres.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer says there are reasons for hope and optimism in the weeks ahead in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

This weekend marks a year since the first confirmed case of the disease in the Republic.

The 5-day average of new infections is now 644 – down from 835 two weeks ago.