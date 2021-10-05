Role of planned Galway elective hospital to be discussed at Cabinet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special memo for Government is to go to Cabinet to discuss the role of the three elective hospitals planned for Galway, Cork and Dublin.

The move was confirmed by Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton following the release of the national development plan yesterday.

Projects such as track and station works from Oranmore to Athenry, the delivery of the BusConnects programme and additional rail connectivity and expansion of existing rail services have all been given the green light.

The plan also includes a new cancer care network for the Saolta Healthcare Group in the west and northwest region as part of the National Cancer Strategy.

This will see a cancer care centre established at UHG.