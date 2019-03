Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Headford from tomorrow morning as roadworks get underway.

The retexturing works – set to run daily until Friday – will take place on the N84 in the town between the hours of 9.30am and 6pm.

A stop go system will be in place for the duration of the works and motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys.