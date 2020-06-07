Roadworks to get underway near Loughrea and Creggs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road resurfacing works will get underway near Loughrea and Creggs from tomorrow morning.

Near Loughrea, the L4211 from Newtowndaly to Leitrim will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.30am and 7pm tomorrow and Tuesday.

While near Creggs, the L2318 road – the Creggs to Glinsk Road – will be closed between 8am and 6pm tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.

Elsewhere, road resurfacing works will continue tomorrow on the L-2203 Ballymoe to Glinsk Road at Knockogonnell for a single day – with the road to be closed between 8am and 6pm.

In all cases, motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional times for their journey.