Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks will get underway near Killimor from tomorrow morning. (Mon, 29th)

The single day road resurfacing works will take place on the R356 between Killimor and Eyrecourt.

To facilitate the works, a section of the road will be closed to through traffic between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Road users are being advised to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.