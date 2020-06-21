Roadworks to get underway near Killimor and Eyrecourt from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks will get underway on the R356 between Killimor and Eyrecourt from tomorrow morning.

The single day road resurfacing works will see a section of the road closed to through traffic between 7.30am and 7pm.

Elsewhere, three day roadworks are set to get underway tomorrow on the R365 at Kilnaboris near the Co. Offally border.

A stop/go system will be in place tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Meanwhile, in East Galway, the L4209 Leitrim to Duniry Road will be closed to through traffic tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm to facilitate roadworks.

While the L4213 Loughrea to Tynagh road will be closed to through traffic between 2pm and 5.30pm.

In all cases, road users are advised to expect delays and allow additional times for their journeys.