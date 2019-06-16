Roadworks to get underway in Loughrea, Ballymoe and Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks will get underway in Loughrea, Ballymoe and Claregalway from tomorrow morning.

A section of the N60 between Ballymoe and Castlerea will be closed from tomorrow morning to facilitate roadworks.

The closure will remain in place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday for the duration of the works, which are expected to last around 4 weeks.

Diversions and speed limits will be in place during that time.

Meanwhile, roadworks will also get underway on the R354 at Rooaunmore near Claregalway from tomorrow morning.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works, which are estimated to take 5 weeks to complete.

Finally, traffic management measures are also to be installed on the R351 Leitrim to Kylebrack Road in Loughrea from tomorrow morning.

They’ll remain in place until Wednesday to accommodate road resurfacing works.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on all affected routes and allow additional time for their journeys.