Roadworks to get underway in Kinvara Village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second phase of significant roadworks on the N67 in Kinvara Village will get underway tomorrow.

The latest works will take place along a 1km stretch between the L4508 Gort Road Junction and R347 Ardrahan Junction.

The project includes the evening out of the road surface, overlay works, road markings and reflective studs and access and accommodation works.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works – which get underway tomorrow and will take two weeks to complete.

During this time, stop/go boards and flag men will be in operation and motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys.