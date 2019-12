Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists in the Headford area are being advised to expect traffic delays from tomorrow morning as roadworks get underway in the town.

The works are part of a Town and Village renewal scheme for the installation of underground cables.

Works will take place from tomorrow until Friday December 14th, between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm.

Traffic Lights at The Anglers Rest will be turned off temporarily and traffic management measures will be in place.