Roadworks to get underway in Clarinbridge from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks are set to get underway in Clarinbridge from tomorrow morning.

The works have previously been postponed a number of times – and concerns have been raised over their impact on the village.

The road re texturing works through the village will take around three days to complete.

However, works will cease during the busiest hours – such as the opening and closing of schools.

The works will not start each day until 9.30am and priority will be given to school traffic between 2.45 and 3.15pm.

This means works may extend into the evening hours to compensate for the down time during the day.

Traffic management procedures will also be in the place for the duration of the works with a stop go system in operation.