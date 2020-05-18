Roadworks to commence at accident blackspot in Myrehill Caherlistrane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are to commence at an accident blackspot in the Caherlistrane area today.

The road project at Myrehill in Caherlistrane had encountered a delay due to the Covid 19 restrictions.

Works will involve road resurfacing at a dangerous bend along the route and will take place over three weeks.

Motorists travelling on the N84 from Shrule to Headford are advised to expect some delays.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says the works are vital due to the bad bend at this area which has been a black spot for collisions…