From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Roadworks which will take a week to complete are getting underway later this morning (9am) in the Salthill/ Knocknacarra area

Motorists are warned to expect delays and use alternative routes where possible

The road re-surfacing works will continue until this day week from 9am to 4:30pm daily, on the Barna Road between the Ballymoneen Road and the Kingston Road/ Salthill Road Junction

Traffic management arrangements will be in place with Flagmen each day.