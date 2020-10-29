Roadworks to begin shortly to address safety concerns at Seamus Quirke Road/Rahoon Road junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks are to begin shortly at the junction of Seamus Quirke Road and Rahoon Road to address long-running safety concerns.

Councillor Donal Lyons says at peak times, vehicles travelling eastward often drive through a green-lit pedestrian crossing, due to the lack of a signal light for road traffic.

The proposed works will address this situation by installing a new set of traffic signal heads – as well as new road markings and a new stop line.

It’s hoped the project will be completed by Christmas.

Independent Councillor Lyons says the works will greatly improve safety for pedestrians and motorists: