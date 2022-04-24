Roadworks begin tomorrow on L3115

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Lagan Asphalt Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council wishes to advise road users that Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will commence tomorrow for 3 days on the L-3115- Carnakelly to Kiltullagh.

In order to facilitate these works, a temporary traffic management Stop/Go system will be in place on the L-3115 between the hours of 7.45 am and 6pm from tomorrow morning until Wednesday and as a consequence users of this road are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works