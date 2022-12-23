Roads and Cemeteries on City Council agenda

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City infrastructure, shelters from the rain, and final resting places were among the items that came up at this week’s meeting of Galway City Council.

City Mayor, Councillor Clodagh Higgins, told the meeting that new bus shelters were very much on the City Council’s 3-Year Plan.

She explained that 20 of the bus shelter structures had been put in place in recent years. Five were provided in 2022 and a further five would be added this year, Mayor Higgins said.

In relation to the proposed N. 6 Ring Road, Mayor Higgins said that a Court decision in relation to the project was expected next year. She stressed that the project was being jointly driven forward by the City Council and the County Council and depending on the interpretation of the Court – that Transport Infrastructure Ireland would be bringing the matter back to an Bord Pleanála.

Councillor Terry O’Flaherty had a query about the ongoing efforts to develop a new cemetery on a 3.5 acre site close to the Connacht Hotel.

Patrick Greene from the City Council explained that surveys were taking place and he expects a report on the matter during the first quarter of 2023.