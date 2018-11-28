Road through Salthill closed to traffic as Storm Diana approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The main road through Salthill village has been closed to traffic as Storm Diana approaches.

The city council has closed the road from Blackrock to Seapoint and down to Mutton Island as a precaution as a ‘Status Orange’ wind warning is in effect until 2p.m.

The entrance to Ballyloughane beach in Renmore is also closed as a precaution.

Separately, a status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Winds of up to 110km per hour are expected up until 6 o’clock this evening.

As a result a number of flights are either cancelled or delayed at Dublin and Cork over the course of the day.

Spokesperson for the city council, Gary McMahon says they are not expecting significant flooding. Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm for updates.