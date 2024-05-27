Galway Bay FM

27 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Share story:
Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe this week

Over half of child car seats checked by the RSA’s Check it Fits service were incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

If a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes and runs from 10am to 5.30pm, with no appointment needed

It will be in All 4 Baby in the city tomorrow (Tuesday may 28) McInerney’s SuperValu on Thursday and Tesco Ballinasloe on Friday

Share story:

City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities

Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people with disabilities City East Councillor Curran says people...

Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment

Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment of Woodquay park. The design caters for an accessible publ...

Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara

Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara. Work is ongoing to inst...

Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024

Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace Trail received the runner-up award in the Digital Tourism...