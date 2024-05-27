Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe this week

Over half of child car seats checked by the RSA’s Check it Fits service were incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

If a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes and runs from 10am to 5.30pm, with no appointment needed

It will be in All 4 Baby in the city tomorrow (Tuesday may 28) McInerney’s SuperValu on Thursday and Tesco Ballinasloe on Friday