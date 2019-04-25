Galway TD steps up lobby on Transport Minister to investigate light rail as solution for Galway’s traffic problems

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is urging the Transport Minister to support a feasibility study for a light rail system in Galway City.

Independent Galway West TD, Catherine Connolly has called on Shane Ross to meet with the GLUAS team, to analyse a new report on how light rail can help tackle Galway’s traffic problems.

Deputy Connolly says over 22 thousand people have signed a petition calling on the Minister to support the feasibility study.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Connolly says there are many immediate steps that can be taken to tackle the city’s traffic problems.