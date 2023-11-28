Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

Road safety and anti-social behaviour concerns raised at City Joint Policing Committee public meeting

People in Galway city are most concerned about anti-social behaviour and road safety when it comes to policing.

Those were the two main issues brought up at last night’s City Joint Policing Committee public meeting in Ballinfoile.

Around 20 members of the public attended the meeting, which gives people the chance to put questions to the policing committee.

This member of the public wants to see a greater and more consistent Garda presence in suburban areas:

Meanwhile, Crime Prevention Officer in Galway, Mick Walsh, addressed repeated calls to tackle antisocial behaviour in the city.

