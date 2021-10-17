Road resurfacing works to begin tomorrow evening on N6 Bothar na dTreabh

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Road resurfacing overlay works will commence on the N6 Bothar na dTreabh from Kirwan Junction to Tuam Road Junction tomorrow evening.

The works, carried out John Madden & Sons Ltd., acting on behalf of Galway City Council, will take place during the hours of 7.00pm and 7.00am for a period of four weeks.

A Stop & Go system will be in operation during this time.

Road users are urged to use alternative routes to avoid delays and proceed with caution during this period as Traffic Management will be in operation at all times.