Road resurfacing works to begin in Glenamaddy next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has announced that road works will begin in Glenamaddy next weeks.

The resurfacing and overlay works will commence on a section of the R362 and R364 in the town centre on Tuesday and will last 8 days.

In order to facilitate the scheme, a STOP/GO system will be in place between the hours of 8am & 6pm from Tuesday 18th August to Thursday 27th August.

Harrington Concrete & Quarries acting on behalf of Galway County Council wishes to advise road users to allow additional time for their journeys.