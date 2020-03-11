Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash on M17

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of people are being treated in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the M17 today.
The collision took place shortly after 2.45pm at junction 19 where the motorway joins the M6/M7 in Galway after two cars overturned during a hail shower.
The incident led to partial closures eastbound.
A number of people are being treated for non serious injuries.
All lanes have since reopened.
Due to road conditions a number of smaller incidents have since been reported on this stretch of road, and Gardai are at the scene diverting traffic.