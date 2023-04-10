Road reopens following horrific car accident just outside Headford this morning

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The road where a horrific car accident took place this morning which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers has reopened near Headford.

Four teenagers, two boys and two girls aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the crash occured at around 5.45am this morning.

The single vehicle collision happened on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three remaining teenagers were taken to University Hospital Galway.

A teenage girl passed away shortly after.

The other teenage boy and girl are still recieving treatment.

Post- mortem examinations will be carried out on the two victims.

Meanwhile, the road where the crash occurred has reopened following a detailed technical examination at the scene of the crash.

Detectives have urged anyone with any information including motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.