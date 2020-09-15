Road reopens following fatal road crash in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The road between Moycullen and Knockferry has reopened this afternoon following a fatal road crash last night in which a man aged in his 50s was killed.

The single vehicle incident occurred on the L1313 at Gortachalla just before 10pm.

The driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

The road had been closed to facilitate a technical examination but has now opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720.