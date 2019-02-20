Road reopens following fatal crash near Ballinasloe

The Lawrencetown to Ballinasloe road has reopened following a fatal crash.

A man aged in his 70s was killed in the incident which took place at Sycamore Hill at around 8.30 last evening.



The male driver of the car, who was 70 years of age, was fatally injured when his car struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A section of the R335 Ballinasloe to Portumna road was closed for a period as Garda forensic examiners conducted a technical examination.