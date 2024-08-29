Galway Bay FM

29 August 2024

Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam

The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning.

Around 8am, a two vehicle collision occurred, and the road has been closed for around an hour.

No injuries have been reported.

