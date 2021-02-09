Road reopens after car enters water at Lackagh bridge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Turloughmore road has reopened after a car entered the water at Lackagh bridge earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the road traffic incident at 5am.

It’s understood the vehicle collided with the bridge structure and entered the water.

The male driver of the car was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

Power lines were damaged during the incident and ESB crews have now carried out the necessary repairs.

The road has since reopened.