Road realignment scheme at North Galway accident blackspot set to go to tender

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited road realignment scheme at Twenty Minute Hill between Tuam and Dunmore is set to go to tender.

The route is recognised as a significant accident blackspot with six major accidents and one death occurring there over a short period.

A stop-go traffic system has been in place at Twenty Minute Hill since November 2018, leading to delays for motorists.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says he expects the tender documents to be published in the coming weeks.

Works will likely commence later this summer.