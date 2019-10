Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the Oranmore dual carriageway has reopened after a vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill earlier.

There were considerable traffic delays in Oranmore this morning due to the blaze at one of the main intersections into the village.

A section of the Oranmore dual carraigeway was closed outbound due to the blaze near the Maldron Hotel.

Fire services and Gardai attended the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident.