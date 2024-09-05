Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash

5 September 2024
~1 minutes read
5 September 2024
~1 minutes read
A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remains in a serious condition in UHG this lunchtime The incid...
The road is closed at Corofin Cross following a multi-vehicle crash this morning. Gardaí and several ambulances are at the scene of the collision on the ...
A leading social inclusion researcher is to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report. As Clinical Lead of the Inclusion Health Service at St Ja...
A new report has revealed that Galway city has the highest need for social housing in the country. The Parliamentary Budget Office found that 11.8% of hou...