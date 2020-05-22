Road re-opened at Old Connacht Laundry Site after chimney collapse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St. Helen’s Street in the West of the City has been reopened after the chimney at the Old Connacht Laundry Site collapsed.

The incident occured after the county was battered by status yellow winds overnight and throughout this morning.

Galway City Council is continuing to assess the situation and a crane is now on site to assist with making the site safe.

A spokesperson for the city council told Galway Bay fm news that no one has been injured and no damage has been caused to the surrounding area.