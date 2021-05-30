Road overlay works to commence on L4304 tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Lagan Asphalt Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council wishes to advise road users that Road Resurfacing Overlay Works will commence tomorrow for a duration of 2 days on the L4304 Beechlawn.

This is on the road between Kiltormer and Killimor.

In order to facilitate these works, the section of the L4304 in question will be temporally closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.45am and 6.30pm tomorrow and Tuesday the 1st of June 2021.

As a consequence, users of this road are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works’’