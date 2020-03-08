Road improvement works to get underway at Kilmeen Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant road improvement works will get underway near Kilmeen Cross on Monday, March 9th.

The works – which will last an estimated 3 months – will be carried out on the N65 around 4km outside Loughrea.

Kilmeen Cross has been the source of a long-running campaign in recent years to secure road safety improvement works, as well as the installation of lighting at what locals consider a dangerous accident black spot.

Efforts to secure lighting from Transport Infrastructure Ireland have so far failed to yield results.

However, considerable funding has been announced for road and safety improvement works at the junction in recent months – while safety barriers were installed last November.

The latest 3 month project set to get underway on Monday will be carried out along an 800m stretch of the N65 leading into Kilmeen Cross.

It’ll involve watermain installation, improvement of the road surface, new road markings, drainage and ancillary road works and traffic management measures.

The works will initially start on the hard shoulder on Monday morning with watermain installation.

During the course of the works over the next 3 months, flagmen and stop/go boards will be in place during daytime hours.