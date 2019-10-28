Road closures to come into effect at Bohermore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road closures will come into effect at Bohermore from tomorrow morning. (29/10)

It’s to facilitate the final stage of the installation of new watermains in the area.

Works have resumed at Bohermore in recent days to complete a major project to upgrade the watermains in the area.

The project has run in several stages since August – and is part of a plan to upgrade almost 20km of watermains throughout the city.

Galway City Council says leakage in the Bohermore/Prospect Hill area amounted to 30 thousand litres per hour, or the equivalent of two swimming pools.

From tomorrow morning, rolling lane closures will once again come into effect and will be in place at Bohermore from 10am until 4pm every day until Friday.

The City Council says it acknowledges the works will cause some traffic disruption, but that this is the best time to resume the works.

It expects the works to be completed by the end of November and says some weekend and night-time works may be required in the near future to meet this target.