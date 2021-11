Galway Bay FM newsroom- The N18 between Crusheen and Gort has re-opened southbound.

There is no time as yet for when the Northbound lane will re-open.

The road closure was put in place due to a road traffic accident.

A heavy goods vehicle overturned at around 9.30am, and emergency services remain at the scene this lunchtime.

Gardai say no injuries have been reported and investigations are ongoing.