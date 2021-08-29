Road closures on M17, M18 and M6 to take place over next four nights

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling on the M17, M18 and M6 motorways near Oranmore and Athenry between the hours of 10pm and 6am are being advised that road closures will be place over the next four nights due to road marking works.

The works will take place on the following starting tomorrow:

Tomorrow 30th August – M17 Southbound – Close Slip with Diverted Traffic to Junction 17 Athenry (M6 Eastbound)

Tuesday 31st August – M6 Eastbound – Close Slip with Diverted Traffic to Junction 17 Athenry (M6 Eastbound)

Wednesday 1st September – M6 Westbound – Close Slip with Diverted Traffic to Junction 19 Oranmore (M6 Westbound)

Thursday 2nd September – M18 Northbound – Close Slip with Diverted Traffic to Junction 19 Oranmore (M6 Westbound)

It is planned that these closures will be in place from 22.00 – 06.00 nightly.

The closures will be fully manned by TM Technicians throughout the works and the diversion route checked at the required intervals.