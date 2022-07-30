Road Closures in Loughrea tomorrow due to Triathlon Festival

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Organisers of the Loughrea Triathlon Festival wish to advise that road closures will be in place throughout tomorrow.

The Triathlon Festival will be held at Longpoint, Loughrea between 10am and 5pm.

The closures will be to the road from Barrack St/Cross St roundabout along the Lake road past the nursing home and the road up to Kilnadeema Cross.

Diversions will be in place.

Access to and from homes will be possible but there may be some delays as competitors are using roads.

The organisers wish to thank all residents and members of the public for their understanding during the road closure.

For more information you can email [email protected]