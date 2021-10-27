Road closures in Carnmore due to major watermain burst

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road closures are being imposed in the Carnmore area due to a major watermain burst on the Galway Monivea Road.

There has been considerable damage to the road surface, and closures will be imposed at Carnmore Cross as well as near the burst site.

The major watermain burst in Carnmore is located on the R339 Galway Monivea Road, on the Monivea side of the junction with the L7110, known locally as School Road.

The Galway Monivea Road will be closed at Carnmore Cross with local access only allowed, as well as at the site of the burst.

Diversions will be in place until repairs are completed, which will take a number of hours.

Consumers in a number of nearby areas will be without a water supply during that time.