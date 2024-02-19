Galway Bay FM

19 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Road closure between Letterfrack and Kylemore Abbey following bus crash

Share story:
Road closure between Letterfrack and Kylemore Abbey following bus crash

A stretch of the Galway Clifden road, the N59, is closed this evening following a bus crash.

It’s understood that no injuries have been reported in the single vehicle collision between Letterfrack village and Kylemore Abbey.

There is no confirmation of how many people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The road closure came into effect in the last few minutes to allow for the passengers to be collected from the roadside, and for the bus to be removed.

However it’s understood from the Gardaí that the operation will take some time as it will involve a crane.

Local diversions are now in place .

Share story:

Housing Minister confirms transfer of 3 acre Harbour site with potential for more than 1000 homes to the Land Development Agency

The Housing Minister has wrapped up a busy day in Galway, visiting major projects right across the city. Darragh O’Brien was briefed on the redevelo...

Kilkerrin student honoured for WorldSkills achievement in joinery

An apprentice carpenter from Kilkerrin has been honoured for his WorldSkills achievements Joe Kelly competed in the Joinery category at the WorldSkills Ir...

Call for free public transport for city's St Patricks Day Parade

A call has been made for bus and rail companies to provide free public transport to attend Galway city’s St.Patrick’s Day Parade City East Cou...

Housing Minister says city's first-ever cost-rental homes to be completed within 18 months

The Housing Minister expects Galway city’s first-ever development of cost rental homes to be completed within 18 months Darragh O’Brien has be...