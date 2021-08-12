Road closure and diversions to remain in place on M6 between Galway’s Junctions 17 and 18 following very serious crash

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 Galway Dublin motorway eastbound between Junctions 17 and 18 remains closed this teatime following a very serious crash at lunchtime at the Tuam/Sligo exit.

Local diversions are in place, and there are serious delays. Emergency services are still at the scene

While there has been no confirmation of the extent of injuries involved FYI Galway understands that this is a very serious incident

The crash involving two vehicles took place at the Tuam/Sligo exit just before 1pm and has led to a section closure and traffic is backed up

The motorway is shut eastbound between Junctions 17 Athenry and Junction 18 Rathmorrissey, and local diversions are in place.