Road closed in Oranmore due to major burst watermain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has closed the the Oranmore Road from the Maldron hotel because of a burst water main.

The pipe burst close to the railway crossing approaching the Carrowmoneash roundabout around 8.30 this morning.

Irish Water and the county council say there will be disruption to the water supply in the area from Millplot roundabout to the railway crossing while works are carried out.

The road has been closed from the roundabout at the Maldron hotel to the roundabout connecting the N6 motorway to Oranmore and diversions are in place.

It’s expected that the works to fix the watermain will continue for most of today