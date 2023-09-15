Road closed in Oranmore due to crash

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Limerick Road in Oranmore.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred is closed, on the N67 between Oranmore Community Centre roundabout and the right turn towards Lidl.

Traffic is being diverted through Oranmore village.

Gardai, fire services and three ambulances are at the scene and it’s understood two vehicles were involved.

It’s not yet known if anyone is injured.