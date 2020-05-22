Road closed after chimney collapses at Old Connacht Laundry Site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St. Helen’s Street in the West of the City is closed after the chimney at the Old Connacht Laundry Site collapsed.

Local residents alerted Galway City Council and Galway Fire Service this morning after the structure fell.

It comes as the city and county has been battered by status yellow winds overnight and throughout this morning.

One fire brigade is at the scene and it’s understood no one was injured.

A Garda Spokesperson told Galway Bay fm news that the crew is waiting for a crane to arrive and the road will remain closed until the crane’s work is complete.

To hear local resident Lisa Regan’s account of the incident, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..