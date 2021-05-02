RNLI in Galway launch Mayday Appeal to raise funds

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Yesterday (Saturday) saw the launch of the RNLI’s Mayday Appeal

The Appeal, where people are asked to run, jog or walk a mile, will raise much needed funds for RNLI lifeboat crews in Galway.

The RNLI operates three lifeboat stations in the county at Galway Docks, Clifden and the Aran Islands.

In 2020, RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews were launched 89 times and brought 85 people to safety.

24 of those launches recorded in Galway last year were carried out in the hours of darkness.

Stephanie Carr is a member of the RNLI lifeboat crew in galway who has raised money by doing the mile in full kit

She said it has been a difficult year for fundraising and all support they receive with this appeal would be greatly appreciated.

Full details on the appeal, and how to donate, can be found by going to the RNLI Galway Social Media Pages or the website themaydaymile.rnli.org.