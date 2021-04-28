RNLI crews record 89 Galway launches in 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews launched 89 times and brought 85 people to safety in 2020.

The RNLI operates three lifeboat stations in the county at Galway Docks, Clifden and the Aran Islands.

24 of the launches recorded in Galway last year were carried out in the hours of darkness.

Nationally, over half of the charity’s 945 lifeboat launches took place in the months of June, July and August.

Galway RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Swan says the group is expecting another summer of increased lifeboat activity.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign begins on Saturday and runs throughout the month.