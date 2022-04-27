RNLI crew assists after man falls from Clifden quay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The RNLI joined a multi agency response in Connemara yesterday (Apr 26) after a man fell from Clifden quay.

It’s understood the casualty had fallen a significant distance from the quayside and made impact with a boat 15 to 20 feet below.

Clifden RNLI mechanic Joe Acton and crew member Andy Bell were in the area carrying out vessel maintenance and responded to the incident.

The two crew members manoeuvred the boarding boat into position to allow paramedics to access the casualty and transfer him to the ambulance.

The casualty was airlifted by Air Corps helicopter 112 to UHG for further treatment.

Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Brittain says it involved multi-agency cooperation…

