RNLI assists in rescue of five people from burning cruiser in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services assisted in the rescue of five people in Portumna yesterday who had been on board a cruiser which had caught fire at Castle Harbour.

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch following a Mayday call to assist at the most northern end of Lough Derg.

Shortly after midday, the lifeboat launched.

When the lifeboat crew assembled, they were informed by Valentia Coast Guard that three people had been safely evacuated from the vessel.

Valentia Coast Guard later reported the remaining two people had been safely evacuated from the burning vessel.

The lifeboat then requested that volunteers check the wellbeing of the casualties.

Rescue 115, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter based at Shannon were also in attendance, as was the Killaloe Coast Guard Search and Rescue Boat.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene at 12.35pm, the fire on the vessel had taken hold and fire firefighters from Portumna Fire Service were working to extinguish it.

The skipper of the casualty vessel was safe and unhurt and in a local boat, which was standing off.

All four other casualties were safe and unharmed and were being attended to by ambulance crew at Castle Harbour.

As there was significant risk to the many boat users close by with fuel onboard the vessel, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat and the Killaloe Coast Guard boat to monitor the scene and request that all vessels maintain a safe distance.

At 1.30pm, fire fighters had managed to put out the main fire, however the vessel was still smouldering and billowing smoke.

At 2.14pm, the casualty vessel was relocated where fire fighters continued to pump water and foam to ensure the fire was fully out.