Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands RNLI has assisted a boat in difficulty with 9 people onboard off Inis Mór.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday, the lifeboat was launched following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

An 11.6m angling boat, with 9 people onboard, was experiencing engine problems at the back of Inis Mór.

Once on the scene, RNLI crew ensured that all aboard were safe and the boat was successfully towed to Kilronan Harbour.