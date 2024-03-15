RNLI and Mary Bennett to be guests of honour at the Galway city St Patrick’s Day Parade

The RNLI and its volunteers along with well known city business woman Mary Bennett are getting ready to be joint guests of honour at Galway City’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary earlier this month while Mary Bennett ran the iconic Treausre Chest on William for 58 years before her retirement last year.

Almost 2,700 people from 68 community groups are taking part in the parade on Sunday and a crowd of at least 40,000 are expected to descend on the streets.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Olympics 2024, Dare to Believe’ with a start time of 11.30am at University of Galway

It will then head to the Salmon Weir Bridge, to Eglinton Street and past the viewing stand at Eyre Square before concluding on Prospect Hill.

Deputy Mayot of Galway Donal lyons will deputise for Mayor Eddie Hoare at the parade – as Mayor Hoare is representing Galway at the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

The Mayor will be present when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officiates at the traditional presentation of a bowl of shamrock to President Biden

Tomorrow the Mayor will be the Grand Marshal at the parade in Galway’s sister city Seattle

For information on Galway’s county parades, you can go to Galway Bay fm.ie