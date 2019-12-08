RNLI and Coast Guard appeal to public to stay out of danger as Storm Atiyah hits Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The RNLI and the Coast Guard are appealing to people to stay out of danger as Storm Atiyah hits Galway.

A status orange wind warning for Galway is to come into effect at 1pm this afternoon and remain in place until tomorrow at 6am.

Other counties affected by the warning include Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Severe Weather Team has assured all necessary measures are in place.

It’s been working with the local authorities in Galway as well as Gardaí, the Department of Transport, the Office of Public Works, the ESB, and the Irish Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising all national parks, including Connemara National Park, Knockma Woods in Tuam, and Derryclare Nature Reserve are closed